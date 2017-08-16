16 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mensah-Williams Talks Morals, Values With Youth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tutaleni Pinehas

Margareth Mensah-Williams, the councillor of the Khomasdal North constituency, yesterday held a motivational talk for Otjomuise youth on the corner of Frankfurt and Istanbul streets in 8ste Laan

The meeting, which involved storytelling by senior citizens around a bonfire, was attended by dozens of young people from the community.

The purpose of the gathering was to talk about morals, values and discipline in young people.

"We want to teach the children lessons we were taught by our parents and grandparents when we were young," she said.

"These lessons taught to us by our parents gave us a sense of respect for elders, and love for one another," Mensah-Williams said.

"Discussions on morals and social issues were addressed by community members, we shared some food items, and it was lovely," she said.

Mark Kisser, a member of Round Table Namibia, handed over 600 blankets, worth N$30 000, to members of the Otjomuise community.

The donation is an annual initiative under the theme 'Winter night drive' to assist the vulnerable.

Namibia

Gun-Related Violent Crime Rocks Country

Two men were robbed at gunpoint of N$167 979 in cash on Monday in the parking area of Woermann Brock Hyper in Windhoek's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.