Margareth Mensah-Williams, the councillor of the Khomasdal North constituency, yesterday held a motivational talk for Otjomuise youth on the corner of Frankfurt and Istanbul streets in 8ste Laan

The meeting, which involved storytelling by senior citizens around a bonfire, was attended by dozens of young people from the community.

The purpose of the gathering was to talk about morals, values and discipline in young people.

"We want to teach the children lessons we were taught by our parents and grandparents when we were young," she said.

"These lessons taught to us by our parents gave us a sense of respect for elders, and love for one another," Mensah-Williams said.

"Discussions on morals and social issues were addressed by community members, we shared some food items, and it was lovely," she said.

Mark Kisser, a member of Round Table Namibia, handed over 600 blankets, worth N$30 000, to members of the Otjomuise community.

The donation is an annual initiative under the theme 'Winter night drive' to assist the vulnerable.