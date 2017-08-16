Kenya: KCB Group Appoints Kenyan As Acting Rwanda Country Manager

Kenya — KCB Group has appointed George Odhiambo as Acting Managing Director of KCB Bank Rwanda.

George Odhiambo replaces Maurice Toroitich who has left the bank after nine years. Odhiambo, who has 18 years of experience in commercial banking, joined KCB Bank Rwanda in September 2013 after serving as Head of Business Analytics and Transformation at KCB Bank Kenya.

"I am humbled to take on this responsibility during an exciting and transitional period for both KCB Bank Rwanda and the financial sector in general. I am particularly pleased to champion the bank's ambition in facilitating major infrastructure and financial technology development in Rwanda. My aim is to keep this momentum going in both the immediate and long term," Odhiambo said.

Established in 2008, KCB Bank Rwanda Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Kenya Commercial Bank Limited.

"The staff, Management, Board and I would like to thank Maurice for the business foundation he built from inception and growth successes that the bank achieved during his leadership, The bank is in a strong financial position and we will definitely look forward to seeing more progress in the coming years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Odhiambo added.

The bank states that the change at the top doesn't affect its operations as it remains committed to deliver on digital payments and investments in Rwanda's key economic sectors.

Earlier this year the bank launched Mvisa, and it is currently in the process of launching a new mobile credit service to its customers.