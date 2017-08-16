Zambia: Kambwili Attributes Hichilema's Nolle to International Pressure

Photo: UPND/Twitter

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) confirmed the news in a tweet.

In a subtle jibe at the ruling Patriotic Front, Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili says the release of Hakainde Hichilema is as a result of international pressure.

Hichilema was released this morning after the Director of Public Prosecution entered nolle in a case in which the UPND leader and five others were facing treason charges.

Kambwili pre-empted PF leaders who may want to take credit for the development.

The former information minister states, "International pressure was felt. Happy for my fellow human being HH, irrespective of our political differences and run ins.

"I am happy that the gentleman can go back home and see his family. My advise to HH is to forgive them and forget."

Kambwili has fallen out with PF, the party he helped found, leading to his expulsion.

The expulsion has seen Kambwili move close to Hichilema and the UPND.