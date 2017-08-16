14 August 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Mauritius: State Secretary Lindner On the Signing of an Air Transport Agreement With Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Berlin — State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Walter J. Lindner issued the following statement today (14 August) in connection with the signing of an air transport agreement with Mauritius:

Zitat

This air transport agreement with Mauritius is part of the German Government's efforts to increase cooperation with the countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Background information:

On Monday, 14 August, State Secretary Walter Lindner met with Dr Kheswar Jankee, the Republic of Mauritius' Ambassador in Berlin, for talks at the Federal Foreign Office.

In addition to discussing regional political and economic issues, they signed an air transport agreement that replaces the previous one, which dates back to 1974. The new agreement gives both sides additional traffic rights and thereby promotes bilateral tourism and trade.

SOURCE Federal Foreign Office, Federal Republic of Germany

Mauritius

Mauritius to Host African Union Commission's Experts Meetings

The African Union Commission will hold the following two Experts Meetings in Mauritius during the period 28 August to 2… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.