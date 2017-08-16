Mauritius: State Secretary Lindner On the Signing of an Air Transport Agreement With Mauritius

press release

Berlin — State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Walter J. Lindner issued the following statement today (14 August) in connection with the signing of an air transport agreement with Mauritius:

This air transport agreement with Mauritius is part of the German Government's efforts to increase cooperation with the countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Background information:

On Monday, 14 August, State Secretary Walter Lindner met with Dr Kheswar Jankee, the Republic of Mauritius' Ambassador in Berlin, for talks at the Federal Foreign Office.

In addition to discussing regional political and economic issues, they signed an air transport agreement that replaces the previous one, which dates back to 1974. The new agreement gives both sides additional traffic rights and thereby promotes bilateral tourism and trade.

