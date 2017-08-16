The Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant in White Plains outside Monrovia, is now producing over 60,000 Megawatt Hours (MWH) of electricity as of July, 2017, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has disclosed.

According to an announcement released by the LEC over the weekend, this follows the completion and dedication of the first of four 22MW generating units of the plant on December 15, 2016.

In the announcement, the LEC indicated that the overall status of the project is now put at 98 percent completed, with total completion of the original scope of work now set for November, 2017.

The announcement noted that by the end of September 2017, all four turbines will be connected by high voltage transmission lines to both the LEC Bushrod Island and Paynesville substations.

According to data from the government, about 10 percent of urban residents and less than two percent of rural residents have access to electricity and this is largely from self-generation with gasoline and diesel generators and expensive imported fuel, the announcement indicated.

The LEC said apart from implementing its core function of rehabilitating the Mt Coffee Hydro power plant on behalf of LEC, the project implementation unit is involved with undertaking other social and environmental responsibilities, in line with its environmental and social management plan.

According to the LEC, the rehabilitation of the Mt Coffee Hydro power plant was proposed as an important part of the national reconstruction efforts led by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2011 in recognition of the importance of affordable electricity to support economic development.