Liberia: Carlton Boah Withdraws Bid From Liberia's Presidential Race

Monrovia — The friends of Carlton Boah (a body setup to explore the possibility of Carlton Boah seeking the presidency) wishes to formally inform its many supporters and well-wishers that their Independent Presidential candidate has withdrawn from the 2017 presidential race.

According to a press statement issued in Monrovia, the group informs the general public that missteps and technical details with the National Elections Commission (NEC) were not sought out following the expiration of candidates' nomination process.

The group said despite the withdrawal of its candidate from the October 10, 2017, presidential race, however, they are actively engaged with the process to ensure a smooth democratic transition.

Accordingly, the team said ex-presidential aspirant Carlton Boah also pledged to remain actively engaged with the 2017 general and presidential elections, but said he has refrained from immediately pledging support to any political party or candidate.

The team thanked all of its supporters throughout the country for the level of cooperation, sacrifices and commitment during the process and urged them to vote wisely on October 10, 2017.