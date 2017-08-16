16 August 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Carlton Boah Withdraws Bid From Liberia's Presidential Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UNMIL/Staton Winter
(File photo).

Monrovia — The friends of Carlton Boah (a body setup to explore the possibility of Carlton Boah seeking the presidency) wishes to formally inform its many supporters and well-wishers that their Independent Presidential candidate has withdrawn from the 2017 presidential race.

According to a press statement issued in Monrovia, the group informs the general public that missteps and technical details with the National Elections Commission (NEC) were not sought out following the expiration of candidates' nomination process.

The group said despite the withdrawal of its candidate from the October 10, 2017, presidential race, however, they are actively engaged with the process to ensure a smooth democratic transition.

Accordingly, the team said ex-presidential aspirant Carlton Boah also pledged to remain actively engaged with the 2017 general and presidential elections, but said he has refrained from immediately pledging support to any political party or candidate.

The team thanked all of its supporters throughout the country for the level of cooperation, sacrifices and commitment during the process and urged them to vote wisely on October 10, 2017.

Liberia

Liberia's Code of Conduct Lapse Does Not Warrant High Court Impeachment

Brewerville, Montserrado County - The Rev. Dr. Kortu K. Brown, Pastor of the New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.