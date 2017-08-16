Namibia: City Shooter Convicted of Murdering Finn

THE shooting that claimed the life of a Finnish man in Windhoek two years ago was not an act of self-defence, ruled judge Christie Liebenberg in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Liebenberg said this when he convicted businessman Rodney Shaningua on charges of murder and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

Shaningua (45) was prosecuted in connection with the shooting of Marko Rönni (42) in the city's Southern Industrial Area during the night of 8 to 9 August 2015. He had denied guilt on the counts of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, at the start of his trial in April this year.

He admitted during the trial that he fired shots at Rönni's car outside a bar. One of the nine shots fired struck Rönni in the back. It was fatal.

While he admitted that he shot at Rönni's car, Shaningua claimed he was trying to defend himself, and was overcome with fear when the car sped towards him and he thought he was about to be run over.

The shooting took place after Rönni's vehicle had collided with the rear end of a parked car in which Shaningua was sitting.

Shaningua and two eyewitnesses to the shooting gave conflicting versions of the events, judge Liebenberg noted in his judgement.

Shaningua's version of having acted in self-defence was contradicted by the two eyewitnesses, who both stated that he had already pulled out his firearm as he got out of the car in which he had been sitting, and not only thereafter as he claimed, the judge said. The two witnesses further disputed that there was an unlawful attack on Shaningua and that Rönni charged at him with his car, and both described how Shaningua immediately started shooting at Rönni's car the moment he stepped out of his vehicle, judge Liebenberg added.

According to the two witnesses, Shaningua aimed the first shots at the wheels of Rönni's car, continued to shoot at the side of the vehicle as it drove past him, and also shot at it from behind after it had passed. Shaningua was unable to come up with a satisfactory explanation justifying the continued shooting after the car had passed him and could no longer pose a threat to him, judge Liebenberg said. He found that the prosecution proved Shaningua was not acting in self-defence when he fired the shots.

Shaningua left the scene after the incident, and removed the registration plates and licence disc of the car he had been driving before he went into hiding for almost three days. By removing identifying features of the car, he tried to interfere with and frustrate the police's investigation of the incident, judge Liebenberg found.

Shaningua, who has been in custody since his arrest on 11 August 2015, is scheduled to return to court today for the start of the pre-sentencing phase of his trial.

He is being represented by defence lawyer Slysken Makando. Deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen is representing the state.