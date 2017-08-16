Namibia: Geingob Gives 'Alternative' Facts - Venaani

DTA president McHenry Venaani yesterday said the government must stop spreading fake news about the country's credit ratings, and address issues that led to the downgrade.

Venaani told a press conference that comments by President Hage Geingob and finance minister Calle Schlettwein on the recent downgrade of the country's credit ratings were devoid of the truth, and misrepresented the real issues on the ground.

Last week, Moody's credit ratings agency downgraded Namibia's foreign and domestic credit rating to junk status, citing fiscal imbalances and an increasing debt burden, limited institutional capacity and the risk of liquidity pressures, among others.

Geingob, however, criticised the ratings agency on Saturday, saying the reasons for the downgrade were irrelevant and based on speculation.

The President added that references to political events in the country had no direct link to government's fiscal consolidation plans, and thus did not influence the country's expenditure.

"It tells you that the President is dealing with alternative facts at State House," claimed Venaani, the leader of the official opposition in parliament.

Instead of passing the blame onto the ratings agency, government must take the blame and tell the "real" truth about the state of the country's economy, and address the issues that led to the downgrade, he added.

"We should not play politics with this issue. We must deal with the matter at hand. We cannot just play the blame game, saying Moody's has not done a good job," he stressed.

According to Venaani, the President's responses to allegations of corruption also led to the downgrade because Geingob has continuously kept quiet or let the culprits involved in corruption off the hook, and "the international organisations are also looking at the political dialogues in the country".

"The President's language on corruption is creating these problems. All the ratings agencies are listening," he said.

"Why have you not investigated those who have inflated the budget of the airport tender? We must make sure that when we respond to corruption, it must show that we are a serious nation which wants to fight corruption," he stated.

"Two weeks ago, we were told that the economy of the country was in good hands; now we have hit rock-bottom on the junk status. They had to say something to fool the public that the country was doing well."

Venaani further rubbished claims by Schlettwein that the ratings agency did not conduct comprehensive assessments and engagements with the relevant authorities in the country.

"While Schlettwein believes Moody's process to be unsystematic, it is hardly conceivable that such an institution would act randomly," he argued.

He then attributed government's improved liquidity and the foreign currency reserves to a loan from the African Development Bank.

"The President has used alternative facts to say the country's economy was doing well," he reiterated.

He said government must not hesitate to take action to correct and slow down the accumulation of debt. This can be achieved by the reduction of the public sector wage bill, and a review of the expenditures of "unproductive" state-owned enterprises, instead of forcing taxpayers to pay for their ineffective turnaround strategies.

"Our situation requires bold and definite action, and issues which present the biggest threats must receive the highest priority. Now is not the time to play politics," he warned.

Venaani furthermore accused the ruling Swapo of plundering state coffers to maintain power, making reference to political clientelism and patronage.

"The party has plunged the country into an unsustainable situation, only so that it could sustain its hold on political power," he charged.