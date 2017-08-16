Namibia: Gibeon Youth Feel Neglected

A GROUP of young people at Gibeon village in the Hardap region say they feel neglected by their regional councillor, Jeremia van Neel.

The group gathered on Friday to highlight the socio-economic challenges they are facing.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Cheney Fleermuis said they feel the stress of being neglected, and this was driving many of them to alcohol and drug abuse.

The youth activist accused the councillor of not showing any interest in addressing the socio-economic challenges they face, such as youth unemployment.

The youth recently marched to their constituency development committee (CDC) office to express their concerns over youth unemployment and the lack of youth empowerment.

But to their disappointment, Van Neel blatantly refused to accept their petition listing their grievances, and instead described them as "lies" at a meeting he convened four days after the protest march.

The petition called for the removal of Van Neel as regional councillor, accusing him of having "stagnated" socio-economic development in the constituency since coming into office as regional councillor seven years ago.

Fleermuis said the recent appointment of three "struggle kids" from Windhoek as cleaners at NamWater, the village council and constituency offices at Gibeon further disillusioned the youth.

"No jobs, no vote," visibly frustrated youth at the gathering shouted, condemning the appointment of "struggle kids" at the expense of jobless locals.

Van Neel yesterday denied claims that he was neglecting the youth in the constituency, saying he had requested the youth to submit self-employment project proposals with a total cost of N$200 000 to empower them, but they did not heed that call.

"I don't know what they want. Instead of submitting the project proposal I asked for, they are levelling unfounded allegations against me," he hit back.

He, however, acknowledged having refused to accept the youth's petition. "I could not accept the petition because the contact details of the organisers were missing from the document".

Reacting to "struggle kids" being given jobs at the village at the expense of unemployed local youth, Van Neel said there was nothing he could have done because those appointments were made by higher authorities.

"I do not have the mandate to employ people," he stated.