Namibia: No Reason for SOEs Not to Make Money - Schlettwein

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein says there is no reason why commercial public enterprises cannot make money.

He made the comments at a press conference in Windhoek yesterday when answering questions regarding the issue of public enterprises being a burden on already limited government finances.

The minister said there are some entities, such as those in education and health, which will always be funded by government.

However, some commercial enterprises created specifically for commercial purposes have no reason not to make money, he stressed, giving an example of private lodges in the country which are making millions of dollars in profit per year.

"But we have a (commercial) public entity that sits on a nice spot, but makes losses. How is that possible if a small private lodge is making profits?" he asked.

He cited another example of private construction companies which were seeing a boom at some period when the industry grew so much and those companies made good money.

"But why can our own (construction company) not make money?" he asked again, adding that during the time when other construction companies made money, the government's construction company made losses.

"There is no reason these (government) entities cannot make money," he stressed.

Schlettwein said the issues which are going on in public enterprises, such as underperformance, are also being used by ratings agencies as soft points when they assess a country.

"An entity created for profit cannot just come to the government and ask for a billion-and-a-half to purchase commodities "as that can only be done by someone on another planet. There must also be a way to wean public enterprises from being a drain on the public budget", he noted.

In his presentation at a public dialogue held at the University of Namibia's main campus in Windhoek last Monday, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste said commercial public enterprises are not basically there to make a profit.

"Public enterprises do not exist primarily to make a profit," he said, adding that people have been talking about how public enterprises are not making profits compared to private sector companies, or similar companies outside the country.

Jooste said if government prioritises profits when setting up commercial public enterprises, it can be detrimental to the economy, as well as its competitiveness.