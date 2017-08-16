15 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shanghala Scrutinises Architects' Demands

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

ATTORNEY general Sacky Shanghala yesterday said he was looking at the demands by Namibian architects and quantity surveyors to have the exemption of Zimbabwean expatriates revoked.

The Namibian professionals, through their lawyer, Sisa Namandje, gave works minister Alpheus !Naruseb until the close of business on Friday to commit to revoking the exemption of 29 Zimbabwean architects and quantity surveyors within 10 days from Thursday 10 August.

The Zimbabwean expatriates are part of an agreement between the two countries struck in 2012, where 85 professionals are to work on capital projects in Namibia and allow for skills transfer to locals.

The exemption allows for the expatriates not to fulfil certain registration procedures.

The Namibian professionals threatened to approach the High Court if the minister did not revoke the exemption by the given deadline.

Shanghala is expected to issue a detailed press release on the matter today.

In the letter to !Naruseb, Namandje said the minister's decision did not comply with the Architects' and Quantity Surveyors' Act regarding the granting of an exemption.

The works ministry's permanent secretary, Willem Goeiemann, last week defended the minister's decision to exempt the expatriates, saying it was in fulfilment of the agreement between the two countries.

The professionals had through their lawyer also challenged the validity of the agreement, saying it expired on 16 May this year and was not properly extended by the two countries.

