THE Brave Warriors were back at training on Monday, plotting the Comoros' downfall for their 2018 Caf African Nations Championship qualifiers' final round second-leg clash on Sunday.

The encounter is finely poised, with Ricardo Mannetti's charges, who are chasing a maiden appearance at the Chan tournament, looking to make up a one-goal deficit after going down 2-1 away to the Comoros two days ago in Moroni.

That desire to be among the 16 nations in Kenya next year was demonstrated during Monday's morning training session, after the squad only returned home from the East African archipelago on Sunday night.

"This is a very demanding and interesting time for our team. We have the away goal, which is key, and I told the boys we are training on Monday. Normally, they are given the day off after travelling, but we are so close to Kenya and we need to remain focused, hence this training session," Mannetti told the NFA website.

The Comoros, a relatively unknown quantity on the continent in football terms, surprised the Warriors with their slick passing and confidence at home, leaving Mannetti to re-evaluate his approach.

"They have two goals from the first leg, and they can come here and take the game to us. We need to be prepared for that. We know what we need to do; we have to at least win by 1-0, and that won't be that easy. But it is a good advantage for us. We have a good chance of making it. It will be sweet if we manage to pull it off," the 2015 Cosafa Cup-winning coach said.

The outcome and balance of the tie could have been very different had in-form forward Hendrik Somaeb, having pulled one back through a well-dispatched second-half penalty, found the back of the net with a ferocious left-foot drive which cannoned off the upright at the death.

As it is, the Brave Warriors, who have endured many hardships on and off the field over the past 14 months, now have the added pressure of securing their Chan tournament berth in front of a hard-to-please home audience.

Mannetti urged the nation to rally behind the history-chasing home-based Brave Warriors. Sunday's encounter kicks off at 15h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

"We have a monumental game on Sunday, and we need everyone behind the team. This team has proved that they can rise to the occasion, and a full home stadium has always brought the best out of the team. So, get your ticket, come early and support the team on Sunday. Come on Namibia!" Mannetti implored.

Tickets are on sale for N$30 each through Computicket at Shoprite and Checkers outlets countrywide.