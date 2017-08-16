Namibia: Paradox Drop Third Mixtape 'The Known Unknown II'

WELL known to millennials and beyond, local duo Paradox have released their third mixtape and sequel to the 'The Known Unknown', which was released in 2014.

Produced solely by the duo consisting of Olavi 'Toufi' Ekandjo and Cassidy Karon, their latest mixtape shows growth and honesty laid out in this piece of work consisting of nine tracks and two bonus tracks.

'The Known Unknown II' gets personal but remains entertaining. From the tracks down to the look of the CD and its sleeve which has their actual signatures and their individual thumbprints on the facing pages.

Fusing neo-soul based sounds with their local hip-hop vocals, the duo spoke about the challenges of quality control, selling their vision and and the selection process that went into compiling each track.

They humorously mention nagging turntable king DJ KBoz to mix their tracks several times. Because perfectionism. Using KBoz would be beneficial to them because he has that Namibian sound that would "ground them", they explained.

This duo is not here to feed into trends and is more focused on continuously carving their identity into the Namibian industry. This is why the only trap song you'll find sits at track seven titled 'No Chill' and featuring South African producer and artist Tweezy. 'No Chill', they confess, was the track added to fulfill their management requirements, but that is not their sound.

Their sound is a peek into their musical influences such as Bonobo, Tom Misch, The Internet, Alina Baraz and Honne, to name a few; Paradox believes that they only way to compete internationally is to try and make music at the level of or better than those who inspire them.

Features include Ray, Jeff AD, Skrypt and C Star, who recorded for the first time ever on this mixtape.

These young adults have let us into a piece of their lives from dealing with love interests to speaking about social issues and maintaining humility even though they have independently pushed their brand to the Namibian public for over a decade - this especially is visible on tracks like 'Jive Zack' and 'Hostile Thoughts'.

Exploring the darker parts of their thoughts on feelings of numbness and their journey to figuring the known and unknown parts of life out is relatable to all youth and definitely something worth listening to.

Paradox say this tape is a chance for people from other industries to interact with their music. Everyone is making club bangers but what about the music for "when you get home"?