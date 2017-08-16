THE Welwitschias face a tough hurdle with an away match in Welkom against the defending champions, the Griffons, when the 2017 Currie Cup First Division kicks off next weekend on 26 August.

The Griffons won the inaugural Currie Cup First Division last year after beating the Leopards 44-25 in the final, while the Welwitschias came last with only two bonus points from five defeats.

Last year the Currie Cup First Division was contested by six teams, with nine teams competing in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

This year, however, the Currie Cup First Division has been expanded to eight teams, with Eastern Province and Boland Cavaliers included for the first time after being demoted from the Premier Division.

The other teams competing in the First Division this year are the Falcons, the Leopards, SWD Eagles and Border Bulldogs.

It will be the first time that the Welwitschias will be in action since June when they completed their fixtures in the inaugural Supersport Rugby Challenge.

The Welwitschias finished bottom of the Northern Section log, but showed improvement by winning their first match at home in two years when they beat the Falcons 45-43.

The Griffons, meanwhile, also struggled in the Supersport Rugby Challenge, finishing bottom of the Central Section log with only two wins from eight matches.

The Supersport Challenge was won by Western Province who beat the Tafel Lager Griquas 28-19 in the final.

The Welwitschias will play seven matches in the Currie Cup First Division until 7 October, after which the play-offs begin.

The Namibia Rugby Union, meanwhile, also announced that it had secured three more international home matches scheduled for November.

On November 4 they will play the Pacific Dragons - an invitational team made up of players from Asia and the Pacific Islands, while they will also play two tests against Uruguay on 18 and 25 November.