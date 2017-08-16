Angola: Bié - Czech Republic NGO Hands Over Cattle to Trumba Peasants

Cuito — Forty-one heads of cattle were handed over Tuesday to the peasants in the villages of Trumba commune, 50 kilometers north of Cuito, cetral Bié province, by the Czech republic non-governmental organization People In Need (PIN), under the programme for livestock farming.

The beneficiaries (a total of 24) are the peasants from the villages of Wongo and Chingango, commune of Trumba (Cuito), with undisclosed funding from the Sovereign Fund of Angola, said to Angop, manager of agricultural projects of the referred NGO, Dário Lucantoni .

Without advancing the value invested in the project, he said the programme will not only stimulate crops but will also help to preserve the soil, using natural fertilizers instead of chemicals, as well as help farmers capitalize on and develop their agricultural production systems and create sources of income in the villages.

The distribution of livestock is part of the food and nutritional security project, in partnership with the African Innovation Foundation. This programme is taking place in 45 villages in four municipalities of the provinces of Bié and Huambo.

This is the third phase of delivery of livestock in Cuito and in the commune of Trumba.

People IN Need is a non-governmental organization based in the Czech Republic that provides humanitarian and development assistance in more than 20 countries. This NGO has been working in Angola since 2006 in the sectors of education, agriculture, health, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, gender and civil society.