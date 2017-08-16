16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Czech Republic NGO Hands Over Cattle to Trumba Peasants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — Forty-one heads of cattle were handed over Tuesday to the peasants in the villages of Trumba commune, 50 kilometers north of Cuito, cetral Bié province, by the Czech republic non-governmental organization People In Need (PIN), under the programme for livestock farming.

The beneficiaries (a total of 24) are the peasants from the villages of Wongo and Chingango, commune of Trumba (Cuito), with undisclosed funding from the Sovereign Fund of Angola, said to Angop, manager of agricultural projects of the referred NGO, Dário Lucantoni .

Without advancing the value invested in the project, he said the programme will not only stimulate crops but will also help to preserve the soil, using natural fertilizers instead of chemicals, as well as help farmers capitalize on and develop their agricultural production systems and create sources of income in the villages.

The distribution of livestock is part of the food and nutritional security project, in partnership with the African Innovation Foundation. This programme is taking place in 45 villages in four municipalities of the provinces of Bié and Huambo.

This is the third phase of delivery of livestock in Cuito and in the commune of Trumba.

People IN Need is a non-governmental organization based in the Czech Republic that provides humanitarian and development assistance in more than 20 countries. This NGO has been working in Angola since 2006 in the sectors of education, agriculture, health, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, gender and civil society.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.