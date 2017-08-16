Angolan President's Institutional Support Highlighted

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, provided institutional support to the National Assembly, which contributed positively to the success of the work of the parliament, from 2012 to 2017.

The information was provided by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, at the solemn closing ceremony of the 5th legislative session of the 3rd Legislature, held on Tuesday in Luanda.

"I want, on behalf of the Angolan people, MPs to the National Assembly and in my name, to reiterate our recognition for the selfless way in which he dedicated his life to working for the defense and growth of the Angolan State, having allowed enormous sacrifices", said the top MP.

To Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the President of the Republic managed to achieve peace, has successfully led the process of national reconciliation and initiated national reconstruction, thus creating the basis for the country's economic and social development process.

The parliament speaker stated that José Eduardo dos Santos' work crossed borders because in Africa he played a key role, fundamentally in the independence of "sister countries" and in matters related to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and peacekeeping.

Under the cooperation with the Executive Power for the pursuit of state purposes, related to economic, cultural, social, security and stability well-being, Fernando da Piedade stated that the National Assembly was committed to discussing and approving many bills presented by the Angolan Head of State.

Among them, the speaker highlighted the annual approval of the Law approving the State Budget, the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the Criminalization of Offences Underlying Money Laundering Act, the Birth Registration Simplification Law, the Tourism Law, the Law on Financial Institutions and the Private Investment Law.

He also highlighted the approval, for the first time, of the General Account of the State for the financial year 2013, and subsequent years, thus, the National Assembly exercised one of the mechanisms of oversight of the Executive, among others.

With the closing of the 5th legislative session, the third legislature ends in Angola, which began in 2012. The ceremony was attended by members of the Angolan Executive, prosecutors and counsellor judges of the Constitutional, Supreme, Audit and Military Courts.