Londuimbali — The national police commander in central Huambo province, commissioner Gil Famoso, Monday here met with representatives of political parties whom he appealed to remain calm during the general election of 23 August this year.

At the meeting of Londuimbali, some 92 quilometres of Huambo city, that was attended by chieftains and members of the civil society, Gil Famoso appealed to the politicians to be tolerant to each other.

He spoke of the need for politicians to contribute to the security and tranquility of the voters and communities.