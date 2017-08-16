Angola: Cunene - Bue Licenses Over 1000 Companies in Cuanhama

Ondjiva — At least 1 576 companies from various fields of activity were set up this year by the One-stop Shop for Entrepreneur (BUE) in Cuanhama municipality, southern Cunene province.

The licensed companies are mostly linked to the beauty salon, canteens, ice cream parlours, agriculture, among others, said to Angop on Tuesday the local BUE coordinator, Paulo Simões.

BUE in Cuanhama serves 30 citizens petitioning for the opening of small businesses.

BUE is a public service whose purpose is to simplify the process of incorporation, licensing of companies and regularization of entrepreneurs who are in the informal market.