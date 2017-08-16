Angola - More Than Ninety Laws Passed in 2012/2017 Legislature

Luanda — The National Assembly has approved ninety-seven laws and 194 resolutions during the third legislature, said on Tuesday in Luanda, its first secretary, Emília Carlota Dias.

The secretary said so when addressing the closing ceremony of the 5th legislative session of the 3rd Legislature of the National Assembly, led by its Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to her, since the beginning of the legislature in 2012, it was held 49 ordinary plenary meetings, 19 extraordinary plenary meetings, 26 monthly debates and 106 political statements by political forces with parliamentary seats.

The MP said that the parliament held two meetings of the Angolan inter-parliamentary caucus, as well as five solemn parliamentary-opening meetings and five solemn closing meetings.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Angolan Executive, prosecutors and counsellor judges of the Constitutional, Supreme, Audit and Military Courts.