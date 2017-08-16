Angolan Head of State Congratulates Congolese Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, on Tuesday congratulated his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso, for the victory achieved in the legislative and local elections held in that country on July 17 this year.

In the message, the Angolan Head of State expresses to the Congolese President his best wishes and successes in fulfilling the noble mandate.

According to a note from the President's Civil Office, José Eduardo dos Santos also manifested to Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is also the President of the Congolese Labor Party (PCT), the desire to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries.

On 17 July, the Congolese people elected their representatives to the National Assembly and to the municipal councils.