16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Unveils Unidade Operativa Flyover

Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, inaugurated on Tuesday the flyover of the Unidade Operativa, under the watchful eye of hundreds of citizens, eager to see the improvement in traffic flow on Deolinda Rodrigues Avenue.

At the opening ceremony, the Head of State unveiled the plaque, cut the ribbon and, in a small caravan of protocols of the Presidency of the Republic, gave "green light" for the reopening of this important stretch of road, after being six months of interruption.

In a few minutes, the Head of the Executive Power toured the 510-meter long flyover, aimed at improving circulation in the section from BCA (Grafanil-Viana) to the Unidade Operativa (both directions) and from Senado da Câmara road to Tourada.

Before the inauguration, José Eduardo dos Santos received technical explanations from the Construction minister, Artur Fortunato, and the engineer responsible for the work, Rosária Kiala on the execution of the work.

The flyover of Unidade Operativa has 5.5 meters high, 510 meters long, 20 meters wide, four lanes, two for each direction, with 14 meters wide and 3.5 meters for each lane.

The inauguration act of the flyover was witnessed by aides of the Executive Power and representatives of the civil society.

