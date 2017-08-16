Namibia: Woman's Plastic Kidney Tube Unchanged for 6 Years

Photo: The Namibian

Stellcia Cloete has been living a nightmare for the past nine years.

It is a typical Sunday evening in Otjomuise's Bonn Street, with children running to and from the shops before they close, to buy bread in readiness for the hectic Monday morning.

However the aroma of fresh home-baked bread coming from the Cloete household sets them apart from the rest of the neighbourhood.

As the family sit in front of their TV set watching a show, one would think that all is well. However, the mother of the house, Stellcia Cloete (39) has been living a nightmare for the past nine years due to a medical boob which started in 2008 with what she thought was a bout of flu and a doctor told her she had a severe migraine.

Two years later, when nothing changed, she sought a second opinion.

"I do not want to name the doctors. I will refer to them as doctor A, B, C and D. After I consulting doctor B he told me my kidneys had given in and that the strong medication I was taking was going to kill me if I use it for another day.

"Then doctor A made an appointment for me with a specialist doctor C, who admitted me for two weeks and the doctor did a biopsy, and after that, I was discharged," Cloete said.

She also said that two months later, her kidneys gave in and in 2010 she was put on dialysis, and her husband offered to donate one of his kidneys.

The couple underwent surgery in Cape Town, South Africa the same year, which Cloete thought was her life-saver.

"Jan (husband) saved my life, I felt like a new person when I came back from Cape Town, and everything was starting to go back to normal. I was directed to consult doctor C in Windhoek after six weeks so that she could remove the JJ stent that was inserted in my body.

According to the Windsor Urology website, a JJ stent is a specially designed hollow tube, made of a flexible plastic material that is placed in the ureter. The ureter is the natural tube that transmits urine from the kidney to the bladder. The length of the stents used in adult patients varies between 24 and 30 centimetres.

"I went to see the doctor after six weeks as directed, and I assumed she had removed the stent as it was communicated to her by the doctors in Cape Town," explained Cloete.

"This tube allows urine to flow from the kidney to the bladder even when the ureter is blocked for one reason or another.

"This way, the kidney keeps working and is not damaged by being obstructed and this prevents the severe pain that can occur when a kidney does not drain properly. The chances of an infection are also reduced significantly."

Cloete, however, said after seven years, her kidneys started giving her problems again this year.

"On Father's Day I got an excrutiating pain in my lower back and went to see doctor C. I was admitted in hospital as she thought it was my appendix but three days later I was discharged," said Cloete, starting to get emotional as she narrated her story.

After a week she was admitted again as she became very sick, and this time she consulted another doctor.

"Doctor D told me that both my kidneys had failed and he gave me the shocking news that the stent is still in my body, and that had caused my kidneys to fail," she cried.

Windsor urology website states that in some cases the stent is removed just a few days after the procedure, while in other cases a urologist may recommend that it stays in place for up to three months.

In general, a stent should be removed (or exchanged) within three months of insertion, since stents left in place for long periods can lead to blockage, stone formation, or urinary infections.

"I just want to know why my JJ stent was not removed. I am about to die because of someone's fault. I have children and a husband whom I love very much and cannot do anything for them because I am so sick.

"My husband bathes me, my children cook and do the things I as a mother am supposed to do. I am so angry with that doctor, but all I want so badly right now is to get better for my family. I cannot do this any more," cries Cloete.

Cloete, however, said her life depends on medication as she takes more than 12 pills a day and spends close to N$10 000 on medication per month.

"I need help as our medical aid allocation has been exhausted and only my husband is working. My eldest daughter who is 22 years, is at university studying law, the other two are still in school. I know somewhere the doctors wronged me, but I just want to get better," Cloete said in desperation. She further said her doctor, Ismael Katjitae, is helping her a lot and that she is in urgent need of an operation.

She also advised that: "This is a reminder to everyone that you are the best judge of your body. If you feel sick or that something is not right, ask, ask, ask. Do not feel you are asking stupid questions. It is your body; it is your life."