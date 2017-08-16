Kenya: Ballot Box Found in Bush

An empty ballot box for Turkana governor's position was on Tuesday discovered by pastoralists in a bush in unclear circumstances.

The ballot box that was found near Napeililim junction along Lodwar-Kakuma highway was sealed but had a hole at the bottom.

The County Jubilee Party officials, who were first to arrive at the scene after being tipped by the pastoralists confirmed that there were no ballot papers in the box.

The County Party Chairman James Kuya said the hole was big enough to remove ballot papers from the ballot box.

"All ballot boxes and other materials used in the elections process must be currently in the safe custody of the State. Why is there no one responsible for this ballot box here in Turkana seven days after elections?" asked Mr Kuya.

He said that the Jubilee leaders in the county raised concern over how the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) managed the elections.

Jubilee candidate for the governor's seat, Mr John Munyes, who is set to contest the results in court after ODM's Josphat Nanok was declared winner said that IEBC did not conduct fair elections for the governor seat.

He said that Jubilee has identified various election malpractices and will use it in court.

He said they also have evidence of marked ballot papers scattered in some villages wondering why IEBC announced results without verifying their systems.