16 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ballot Box Found in Bush

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sammy Lutta

An empty ballot box for Turkana governor's position was on Tuesday discovered by pastoralists in a bush in unclear circumstances.

The ballot box that was found near Napeililim junction along Lodwar-Kakuma highway was sealed but had a hole at the bottom.

The County Jubilee Party officials, who were first to arrive at the scene after being tipped by the pastoralists confirmed that there were no ballot papers in the box.

The County Party Chairman James Kuya said the hole was big enough to remove ballot papers from the ballot box.

"All ballot boxes and other materials used in the elections process must be currently in the safe custody of the State. Why is there no one responsible for this ballot box here in Turkana seven days after elections?" asked Mr Kuya.

He said that the Jubilee leaders in the county raised concern over how the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) managed the elections.

Jubilee candidate for the governor's seat, Mr John Munyes, who is set to contest the results in court after ODM's Josphat Nanok was declared winner said that IEBC did not conduct fair elections for the governor seat.

He said that Jubilee has identified various election malpractices and will use it in court.

He said they also have evidence of marked ballot papers scattered in some villages wondering why IEBC announced results without verifying their systems.

Kenya

See You in Court, Raila Odinga Tells Uhuru Kenyatta

National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga says they are moving to the Supreme Court to contest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.