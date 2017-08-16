The venues for the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Edition have been confirmed by the country's Soccer Governing Body Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who are also the main organisers of the prestigiuos competition.

Semi-final number one is on Saturday next week the 26th of August as last year winners Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will be aiming to re-defend the title by beating Mzuzu based military side Moyale Barracks.

According to FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, semi-final one will be played in the Northern City of Mzuzu thus at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Zakazaka said the semi-final number two which involves Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions will be staged at the magnificaent Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Sunday 27th August.

"The decision has been made and we have got all the two matches played next weekend. Semi-final number one between Moyale Barracks and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will be played on Saturday 26th at Mzuzu Stadium while semi-final number two between Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe," announced Zakazaka on Tuesday.

However, Zakazaka said further details including gate charges and activities to spice up the evenrs will be announced later.

"We will announce further details including activities line up after consultations with the sponsors of the cup Carlsberg Malawi Limited" said Zakazaka.

Carlsberg is likely to continue with various promotions just like what they did in the quarterfinal stage inorder to raise the hype of the games.

Among other things, Carlsberg dished out free tickets to customers there officials came across at various drinking joints situated close to where the quarterfinal matches were to be played.

Meanwhile, both the sponsors and FAM says they anticipate a highly contested semi-final clashes as it involves two military and two civilian teams.