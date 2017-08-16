South Africa: Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham Addresses Standard Bank Top Women Conference, 16 Aug

15 August 2017

Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services to deliver a keynote address at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference

The Deputy Minister of Telecommunications & Postal Services, Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will, on Wednesday, 16 August 2017, deliver a keynote address at the 2017 Standard Bank Top Women Conference.

Having commenced in 2003, Top Women celebrates South African organisations, in both the public and private sectors, which prioritise gender empowerment within their business strategies.

The Deputy Minister will explicate the women empowerment programmes and opportunities available within the ICT industry. "The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services has prioritised the empowerment of women in the ICT sector. Programmes such as the ICT SMME Support strategy, techno girl, mobinet and ICT dialogues are specifically targeted at women," says Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She will further engage on the integral role of women in government, business and the society.

