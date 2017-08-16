15 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zama Zamas Demand Mining Permits From Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane

Illegal miners, organised under the banner of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA), took to the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday and marched on the Department of Minerals Resources to deliver a memorandum demanding the scrapping of the Mineral And Petroleum Resources Development Act and to decriminalise zama zamas. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

"We are here for recognition, to tell (the department) that we also exist, that we are not criminals and that we are not doing anything bad, just trying to provide for our families," said Mmileng Bairwang, a small-scale miner from Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

"The (Mineral And Petroleum Resources Development Act) states that companies should give at least 8% of their shares to communities but does not say how this should be done," said Meshack Mbangula, the national organiser of MACUA.

MACUA argued that the act was filled with legal jargon, was too technical for an ordinary person to read and that the department did not engage with the communities when making laws.

According to their memorandum the organisation demands :

the scrapping of the MPRDA - stating that the Act is the product of an undemocratic process;

that the DMR enter negotiations with MACUA;

that...

