South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - a Tough Day in the Factional Trenches

analysis

The claws came out across the parliamentary precinct on Tuesday. SAPS and Hawks generals received a snotklap from the police committee, which sent the SAPS packing for not submitting anti-gang strategy documents in good time and then stopped the acting, acting Hawks head's presentation after he said: "We are not winning the war (against crime)." And the ANC proved it was at war with itself when five of its MPs boycotted the public services and administration committee, demanding action against its outspoken chairperson, Makhosi Khoza, for conduct unbecoming, as the minister, Faith Muthambi, snubbed MPs. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Makhosi Khoza has remained in her position while facing a disciplinary hearing set down for September for speaking in support of a secret ballot and a vote of conscience in last week's no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has thrown the rulebook at her. The charge sheet, seen by Daily Maverick, is centred on Section 25.17 and includes charges of behaving in a manner that provokes or could provoke divisions, creating divisions, negatively impacting the ANC's unity, casting aspersions on the ANC or acting to undermine the ANC's efficiency.

But for five ANC MPs on the public...