16 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marli Van Breda Won't Testify in Brother's Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

Marli van Breda will not testify for the State in the triple murder trial of her brother.

The prosecution is expected to next week wrap up their case against the 22-year-old middle child of Martin and Teresa van Breda, accused of killing his parents and brother and attempting to murder his teenage sister two years ago.

Although the now 18-year-old was included on its witness list, she will not testify as she has not regained her memory. She has not yet been seen attending the trial.

The State's final witness, blood spatter analyst Captain Marius Joubert, will take to the stand on Monday.

He was expected to testify earlier this week, but informed the court that he had taken ill.

Marli was 16 at the time of the attack. She sustained severe head wounds and a severed jugular. After being hospitalised for six weeks, she was treated at a rehabilitation centre.

She has retrograde amnesia and cannot recall anything about the attack.

She and Henri saw each other again six months after the murders.

Following his arrest last June, her legal representative and curator Louise Buikman said the news had been "very distressing" to Marli.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that although she is legally an adult, Buikman would continue to oversee matters concerning her.

She may not be photographed or recorded, Judge Siraj Desai has warned the media.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring Marli and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleged that an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack, and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their home in the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why Zuma's Eventual Departure Won't Solve the Country's Woes

President Zuma is uniquely bad, but he hasn't just enriched himself. Many people now have vested interests in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.