West Africa: George Weah Pays Courtesy Visit to Ecowas Chair Faure Gnassingbé

Lome — Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah and Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, Tuesday August 15, 2017, paid a courtesy visit on the President of Togo and current Chair of ECOWAS, His Excellency, Hon. Faure Gnassingbé, at the Presidential palace in Lome, Togo.

The meeting which was attended by several high ranking officials of the Togolese government, centered on discussions about the upcoming elections in Liberia, the promotion of true democratic tenets, and regional stability.

As head of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS parliament, Senator Weah thought it was necessary to visit the Togolese leader and current Chair of ECOWAS, to make the case for a free, fair and transparent election come October 10, 2017.

During the visit, Senator Weah used the occasion to officially congratulate the Togolese Head of State on his ascendance as Chairman of ECOWAS; and further praised him for his astute leadership in steering the affairs of his country and that of ECOWAS.

The CDC's Standard Bearer further expressed that he has utmost confidence in the Togolese leader's ability to manage the gains that ECOWAS has made in bringing cohesiveness and stability to the region, thereby elevating the region to an economic powerhouse in Africa.

Senator Weah further acknowledged the immense economic role that Togo is playing in the West African region, in serving as a major commercial hub for several diverse foreign entrepreneurs within the ECOWAS region including Liberian entrepreneurs.

The CDC's political leader attributed this success to the great leadership of the Togolese Head of State and further commended him for his stewardship as President of Togo.

For his part, the Togolese head of state, His Excellency, Hon. Faure Gnassingbé, expressed that he was very honored to have one of Africa's pride and champion of peace visiting him at the Presidential palace in Lome.

President Gnassingbe applauded Senator Weah for his longstanding contribution towards peace and stability in Liberia, Africa, and the world at large.

The Togolese head of state and current ECOWAS Chair further expressed that he was deeply inspired by Senator Weah's diligence and tenacity in pursuit of his vision for a prosperous Liberia, and for his message of peace and hope.

Moreover, the Togolese Head of State lauded Senator Weah for his role as member of the ECOWAS parliament; and for his immense contributions to ECOWAS as a whole.

He assured the CDC's Standard Bearer, who is also Head of the Liberian Delegation to the ECOWAS parliament, that his administration as President of Togo and as Chairman of ECOWAS will work assiduously in ensuring that a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election is conducted on October 10, 2017.

In closing, the Togolese leader encouraged Senator Weah to continue to promote peace and unity among his people as he has always done while his leadership team works to ensure that Liberia conducts a peaceful and transparent election.

Senator Weah commended the Togolese Head of State for the warm reception accorded him.

The CDC Standard Bearer promised to continue his work as a champion of peace and committed to diligently forging unity among Liberians at home and in the Diaspora. Senator Weah further asserted that he subscribes to a peaceful and non-violent election, and emphatically promised not to be a part of any action that has the propensity to derail the progress we have made as a people and country.