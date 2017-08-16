Liberia: Alexander Cummings Emerging As Dark Horse in Liberia's Presidential Race

Ganta, Nimba County — At the end of a recent tour of the southeast, Alexander Cummings stopped in this emerging and enterprising city for a breather en route to a rally last Saturday in Gbarnga, Bong County, the home of his running mate, former Ambassador to the United States of America, Jeremiah Sulunteh.

The former Coca Cola Executive is looking to redefine political convention in Liberia's Presidential Elections with a Jehovah's Witness-style approach to campaigning and a resonating message that has brought him from the back of the line to front and center of the upcoming race. Voters in most counties across the country appear to be taking notice - and so are his main rivals. But does he have enough time to make up for his late arrival into a previously unchartered territory?

EDITORS'S NOTE: THIS IS A FIRST IN A SERIES OF PROFILE ON THE MAJOR CANDIDATES IN THE UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Standing under a small shade of a rest stop in this vote-rich county, Mr. Cummings confidently spoke of defying the odds and belief in his chances - despite his late entry and the loads of concerns regarding his ability to pull off what many of his critics and detractors see as the impossible.

'Used to People Counting Me Out'

"I'm used to this, I'm used to having my back against the wall - and people counting me out," he tells a journalist, staring at small group of his supporters outside a fence at Jackie's Hotel. "This is how I've been able to make it to where I am today," he says.

The night before on the road to Ganta, he used an opportunity made possible by a glitch on the road due to bad road conditions to interact with residents in the area about his plan to engage the Hearts and Minds of Liberians in the transformation of Liberia, finding and creating new sources of revenue as well as eliminating waste and corruption; a government of "Clean Hands", he calls it, as he outlined a vision to create Jobs and revitalizing the economy, development and modernization of the agriculture Sector, expanding education, modernizing healthcare and building a 21st Century Liberia.

In Tappita, Mr. Cummings and his supporters received a massive welcome, illustrating the strength of his ability to connect with voters.

"I was humbled and excited by the warm and large welcome I received in Tappita. The citizens were very happy to receive one of their own. "

"This was unfortunately followed by the horrendously bad road from Tappita to Ganta where we got stuck with many other citizens."

The Tappita experience, he says, was eye opening to the tremendous challenge our people face daily in getting from one city to another.

"The human challenge and lost productivity to speak with market women, truck and motorbike drivers and others about our road challenges and the impact on their lives."

"I left even more committed to transforming our country and fixing our roads among many things. Our people should not be living like this - they deserve a better Liberia."

More than a year ago, Cummings was relatively unknown to the rugged political terrain in Liberia."

"Only recently resigned from Coca cola, inarguably the biggest brand in corporate America, he was immediately counted out as a bona fide contender for the Liberian presidency, a challenge he accepted and acknowledged in a FrontPageAfrica interview, he was ready to take on.

Mr. Cummings said at the time: "I think we have seventeen months, we've made a start already. My critics might be surprise as to even the kind of organization we've already built in quite a few counties."

"So, the work is not just beginning; the work has begun and you know I often say to people, my wife that sleep is overrated; we will work.

"There are three working days in every 24 hours and so we will take advantage of the time we have and we're going to work very hard."

"But it is not just about the meetings and conversations, it is about doing small development projects around Liberia which I think will also propel the need."

All About the Message

That was more than a year ago. Several months later, Mr. Cummings' Jehovah's Witness-door-to-door style of campaigning appears to be paying off with some voters like Mary Toe, who told FrontPageAfrica following a recent campaign stop in Greenville, that while she remains open, she was warm toward the message being thrown her way.

"I like his idea about bringing development to the Southeast. The roads here are bad. For some of us engage in farming, we spend days on the road just to take our goods."

George Tulay, who makes a living as a Pehn-Pehn motorist agrees. Pointing to the only Total Gas Station in the county, he says: "Many days there are no fuel or gas. You can't blame them. Government says no big trucks should use the road, so the tanks are there but no fuel inside."

Messaging has been a major part of Mr. Cummings political play and where he feels he is most comfortable.

Enlisting the help of several Hipco artists to get his message across, Cummings' aides say he is leaving no stone unturned.

The likes of Jonathan Koffa, alias Takun J, Eric Geso and Mr. Smith are regulars on the ANC campaign tours, charging on supporters and potential voters on the Cummings wagon.

Takun J's hit song, "They lied to us" in which he accused the government of failing to deliver promises made to Liberians, is a regular feature on the Cummings campaign rally.

Takun J, who's also legislative candidate running on ticket of ANC in District Eight, Monsterrado County, while acknowledging what Cummings has done for musicians, says he has no doubt the ANC's ticket will result in better days for Liberia.

"ANC is the party, if you know what has happened in musical industry in recent times, it is the power of ANC that has supported us. Alexander Cummings and Ambassador Jeremiah are the only people that have supported us."

Geso says his support for Cummings is without measure which is why he is using his music to convince Liberians how important the Cummings presidency could mean for the country.

"I am confident that my fans will see the need to vote the ANC. I will use my songs to sensitize citizens about what it means for the Cummings presidency. We need change and I believe she is coming with Cummings."

Messaging is a comfort zone he is keen to showcase when he and five other presidential candidates face off Thursday in one of several debates taking place ahead of the presidential race.

Over the past few months, his quest to pitch his agenda took him across southeastern Liberia - Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Harper, Maryland County. In the past few days, he went through Zwedru, Nimba and Bong Counties.

Along the way, Cummings has picked up endorsements from farmers, Imams, Elders, Zoes, Labor Unions and Pehn-Pehn motorists.

Surviving Controversies

But while he has made inroads in the past several months, his candidacy has not been shy of controversy.

Questions about his citizenship and residency clause have popped up on the radar but he has survived with his name finally on the ballot.

"I'm a Liberian. You know I was born at the government hospital here on Snapper Hill and went to Demonstration School, Cuttington; you know the history, no need to repeat that."

"After undergraduate school, I came and work. I have a Liberian passport and I often say to people, I was born a Liberian, I am a Liberian and I will die a Liberian."

In spite of the side distractions, Mr. Cummings says he remains committed to transforming Liberia if given the chance, and drawing from his business experiences in a multinational corporation.

"I often say to people, large corporations are similar, not exactly the same, as governments. They're similar in the sense that you have to manage large complex organizations, large budgets. "

"And I remind the Liberian people that the operating budget I managed prior to retiring from Coca Cola was a lot bigger than the budget of the Republic of Liberia. You manage all the challenges with people."

"Once you have people involved, it is a bit of politics and so there are a lot of similarities to a large degree and my experiences having done it very successfully; will lend itself to managing the Liberian economy and the Liberian people."

But critics say Mr. Cummings' long absence from Liberia makes his presidential bid challenging although he believes he has made major headways in several rural communities where voters are harping on to his wagon.

Liberia after Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf promises to pose a major challenge for whoever assumes the presidency with declining prices in iron ore, rubber and other natural resources.

For Cummings, the emphasis on agriculture will be crucial.

"The way to think about this is first; I said we have to grow the revenues of the country to do anything. You know all the challenges: infrastructure, education, etc."

"It begins with having the funds to do it. And so as we speak we have commissioned a small team of Liberians to begin to look at how we can grow the revenue base from 650 million to a billion - and by doing that we will create the flexibility to address the issues."

Poll Shows Work Paying Off

Cummings says he also hopes to focus on creating jobs by emphasizing on the provision of skills to young people and prioritising education.

Cummings catch-up play is not only drawing the attention of voters but his rivals as well.

Campaign officials of several political parties have spoken quietly to FrontPageAfrica, acknowledging that their internal own internal polling shows Cummings is a viable threat in a presidential race that most polls suggest is still largely undecided.

Polling data recently collected by the regional-based Ads Services & Marketic and commissioned by FrontPageAfrica found that an overwhelming majority of the registered voters were either undecided or said they didn't know.

Nearly fifty percent of Liberian electorates remain largely undecided about who they want as their next President ahead of Presidential and legislative elections this October.

Almost half of the registered voters (49%) selected this option (Chart 9).

This suggests that the race is wide open, that Liberians are not yet convinced by the obvious aspirants, and are keeping their options open.

The findings are based on survey conducted from 10th July to 21st July 2017 covering a total of 1,224 respondents in all the counties.

In survey, respondents were asked the following question: If the Presidential elections were held today, who would you vote for?

The Presidential Aspirants who scored the highest in response to this question were George Weah (13%) of CDC, Joseph Boakai (11%) of UP and Alexander Cummings (10%) of ANC. The only other aspirants who scored more than 5% were Charles Brumskine (7%) of LP and Benoni Urey (5%) of ALP (Chat 9).

The results from the poll showing 49 percent of the voters' undecided, makes it hard to predict the outcome of the election and who will become the next President.

Looking to Lead Liberia Transformation

It is such numbers Cummings aides say propels him to work even harder in his bid to defy the odds.

In a jab at his quest for the presidency, some of Mr. Cummings critics have suggested he transforms Liberia outside the presidency, as a private citizen. But in reply, the ANC leader says, to the contrary, he could actually do more as President.

"I have personally promised to upgrade the elementary school in my father's hometown to a high school, and have donated over US$565,000.00 to rural hospitals in Liberia including the JJ Dozen Hospital in Harper, but I could never help the millions of other Liberians living in the similar conditions.

"As a private citizen, I can only do so much to help other Liberians."

He adds: "I truly love my country and my people, and I want to help as many Liberians as possible. I want to change the lives of every Liberian in this country. Not just the few that I on my own can help. I want to lead the transformation of our country so that every Liberian has access to a better life.

This is the reason why I have decided to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Liberia."

" I know that together we are capable of greater things. I know that we are capable of developing and building our country. I know we are capable of providing ourselves with better lives."

With less than two months until Election Day, Mr. Cummings' date with destiny is close at hands. In only a matter of weeks, he will know whether all the work put in will be rewarded at the ballot box and whether those making pledges of support will hold on to their promises.

With more than a dozen candidates eyeing the seat of the presidency, Cummings is under no illusion about the expectations versus the realities of the unchartered territory he has embarked or the road less traveled from the hard knocks of corporate America to the Liberia he envisions leading.

"The vision I have for this beautiful and glorious nation touches each and every one of us. It does not care if about your social or economic class, county or tribe."

"It does not care if you are Kpelle Bassa, Mandingo, Gio or Congo. Our government will be one for, and of the people of Liberia. Our government will be inclusive and fair."

" I am a Marylander, our vice standard bearer is from Bong, our campaign manager is from Grand Bassa County. Our government will mirror the party, as the party mirrors the grand diversity of this nation."

"I see a Liberia where everyone eats. Where we aren't drawing lines to divide ourselves, but instead making the connections that bring us together."