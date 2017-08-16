Liberian Youth Advocate Addresses United Nations Youth Assembly

Usa — A Liberian youth advocate, Wanto Teah Wanto has won the Friendship Ambassador Foundation's first merit-based scholarship award based on his academic and professional achievement, his involvement in advocacy, and commitment to humanitarian and environmental initiatives by mobilizing youth and empowering his community.

Speaking at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York recently, Wantoe said it was an honored to have emerged as the first scholarship recipient of the Friendship Ambassadors.

"I want to begin by congratulating all of the Youth Assembly delegates from over 1010 countries who are joining us today on the 20th session of the Youth Assembly here at the United Nations.

"Today symbolizes one of the most memorable days of my life."

"I am tremendously honored to have emerged as the first ever scholarship recipient of Friendship Ambassadors Foundation," he said.

Wantoe said he was reared by his unprivileged parents, who regardless of their conditions bravely faced the enormous challenges they were confronted with , emphasizing that the aspiration for change has led him in the path of advocacy since the age of nine.

"My journey has remarkably been nurtured and paved by my dad, who regardless of being a local security personnel, and now a pensioner, has bravely faced challenging situations which drove me to quest for change.

This strong aspiration for change has led me to the path of advocacy since the age of 9, from participating in rallies, petitions, awareness campaigns, to dialogues and meetings concerning national policies," he averred.

The youth advocate urged delegates at the 20th session of the United Nation Youth Assembly to serve the global village with passion and equity.

"Today, our world is faced with unprecedented challenges that require effective respond.

Therefore, dear delegates, our call for equity must come with great passion.

We have seen the emergence of global health threats, and sadly, we are seeing more challenges ahead such as climate change, which is threatening the existence of our generation, he noted

Out of nearly 800 applications submitted from around the world, Wantoe Teah Wantoe was selected as FAF's first merit-based scholarship.

Wantoe is a Liberian, and student of the Stella Maris Polytechnic studying Social working.

He also served as the Secretary General of the National Children and Youth Advisory Board, and a member of the Global Youth Committee.

In 2015, Wantoe attended the World Humanitarian Summit Global Youth Consultation at the Hama Bin Khalifa University - Qatar Foundation (HBKU QF) Student Centre in Doha, Qatar.

In 2016, he traveled to Istanbul, Turkey to attend and deliver a preliminary statement at the first-ever World Humanitarian Summit.

The Summit was a global call to action by the United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon.