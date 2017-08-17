President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa for the 37th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, as controversy surrounding his wife Grace continues, Zimbabwean state-media reports.

According to Herald, Mugabe arrived in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

The summit was set to run from the August 19 to 20.

Some Zimbabwean government sources said Mugabe could use the trip to try and help the situation surrounding her controversial wife Grace and kids - Robert Jr and Chatunga.

Grace was accused of assaulting a South African model Gabriella Engels and was pleading for diplomatic immunity.

The police ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean first lady had not left the country after she did not turn up at the Randburg Magistrates Court to answer to assault charges.

Lavish lifestyles and notoriety

"The suspect's lawyers and her government representatives made verbal representations to SAPS investigators that the suspect wished to invoke diplomatic immunity cover and thus she elected to change her mind about the warning statement," the ministry said in a statement.

Grace was visiting her sons on Sunday when she apparently stormed into their room and assaulted a South African model Engels while her bodyguards watched.

She allegedly bashed Engels at a hotel in Sandton, accusing her of living with her sons, who were both in their 20s and lived in Johannesburg.

Mugabe's two sons were known for lavish lifestyles and notoriety. The duo was in July kicked out of their rented apartment block in Johannesburg's leafy suburb of Sandton after they reportedly engaged in "unacceptable behaviour" that left a security officer at the complex with a broken leg and arm.

Grace allegedly assaulted Engels with an electric cord in the face and head while the Zimbabwean First Lady's bodyguards looked on. The model sustained serious injuries and filed a police report.

