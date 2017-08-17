Nigeria: Police Discover Shrine Where Children Are Used for Ritual

Lagos — A shrine in a remote place in Iwaya area of the metropolis where children are sacrificed to idol has been discovered.

Already, 10 persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the death of some children.

The victims were allegedly abducted while they were on errand for their parents.

The arrest of the ten suspects was sequel to the discovery of the corpse of a four-year-old girl in the shrine.

The deceased was said to have been slaughtered by the suspects who are also worshippers of the shrine.

Already, the command said it has launched an investigation into the activities around the shrine and the death of the little girl who was slaughtered inside the shrine.

The girl was found dead at midnight, 12 hours after she was declared missing by her parents, who on noticing her disappearance had instigated a search.

Mr. and Mrs. Suleiman Taiwo said their daughter and two of her siblings had gone to the mosque by 1:00p.m. to pray for the day. Although her siblings returned home, the little girl did not, prompting the parents to raise an alarm.

Her corpse was later found at midnight at the shrine behind the house by the search party, with her neck slashed with a knife.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said arrests have been made and 10 persons are presently in police custody.