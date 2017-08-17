Photo: Daily Monitor

Brigadier Kasirye Ggwanga

Ugandans on social media have praised Brig Kasirye Ggwanga for burning a grader he found at his daughter's land in Lubowa on Entebbe Road last weekend.

According to an eyewitness, a furious Brig. Ggwanga sprinkled fuel on the grader before setting it ablaze. The driver of the tractor escaped.

Brig Ggwanga bragged of having burnt the tractor and said he won't tolerate "land grabbers."

Below are excerpts from a conversation on the Daily Monitor Facebook page, about the incident.

"If we had six people like Brig [Kasirye Ggwanga] in the country, even Uganda would be liberated. I support him 100 percent. Let the owner of the grader claim it and expose the bean weevils. Burn more," Wilson Orisan commented on a cartoon posted on the page.

"Gwanga was right, you can't encroach on someone's land like that. What if you are the one, you are joking with land of these days," added Don Javira Muhangi.

"If I had a strong backbone, believe me I would hire Brig Ggwanga to come and help us in Luweero," Galiwango Henry.

"If all these people appearing before the [Justice] Bamugemereire Land Commission were manhandled, there wouldn't be any inquiry now and no wastage of taxpayers' money. Ugandans should use all the force they can, to defend their land from grabbers," Andrew Kimbowa.

"The tractor owner was wrong. You can't clear someone's land without seeing his land title," Amon Rubangira.

"In response to Brig Ggwanga's action, the UPDF High Command should sit immediately and promote him to the rank of Major General. Viva Viva Ggwanga!" Machael Kabutumwa.

"The rate at which land grabbers are taking people's land is alarming. I do not get shocked at such an act. In fact whoever can help themselves should do so," Abby Kabahimba.

"That is the only solution, we no longer trust the police or the Judiciary. Fellow Ugandans, the current situation is abnormal so we have to act in an abnormal way to solve issues," Hassan Mugoya.

"Brigadier [Kasirye Ggwanga] knew the police wouldn't be of good help to him, hence doing the needful. I would have done the same. Bravo afande," Don Benji.

"Brig Ggwanga's action is justified! Now no one will park any bicycle near that land, because it will get torched. We need only 10 Gwangas in Uganda and land grabbing will be sorted," Adona Bosco.

"There is no impunity here. These land grabbers have mastered the art of manipulating our lackadaisical justice system. This inevitably calls for us to burn these graders," Situma Derrick.

Man of no nonsense. I love that act, and I want to see the judgment soon. If not proven guilty, then every Ugandan should acquire a gun for land acquisition," Fred Nyakuni.

"Gwanga is tired of being disturbed all the time. At first they wanted to evict him from his residential house. Now they are on his daughter's land," Dennis Oponjuru.

"We need more Kasiryes to put an end to land grabbing. With many of the top land grabbers compromising the Judiciary and police, the remaining option is to go the Kasirye way," Barnabas Busheshe.