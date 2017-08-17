Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

Muhimbili National Hospital paediatric surgeon Zaitun Bokhary.

Dar es Salaam — The conjoined twins who were admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital have died, the hospital's spokesperson has confirmed.

The twins who were undergoing tests and other preparations for surgery died on Tuesday at about 11.30pm, said Ms Neema Mwangomo.

The twins were born in Kilosa district in Morogoro region. Their family came from Chaumbele village.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Mwangomo said experts will give further details at the appropriate time.

The conjoined twins who were fused at the lower chest and abdomen shared the liver and some veins of the heart but had different digestive systems.

Initially, a Paediatric Surgeon Dr Zaitun Bokhary hoped the twins could be separated when they attained the age of six years.