Kenya: We Don't Fear Tusker, Says Vihiga Striker Kyambadde

Can Vihiga United manage the unthinkable, and eliminate Tusker from the knock-out GOtv Shield this season?

The second tier side will line up against the tournament holders in the quarters of the domestic cup at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, in one of the more interesting match-ups.

The other quarter-final matches are Kariobangi Sharks tie against little known Eldoret Youth, AFC Leopards' date with Wazito and the all-Kenya Premier League contest between Bandari's versus Sony Sugar.

"This is our game of the season. We have no reason to fear them (Tusker) even if they have big names in their team. We are coming to Nairobi to knock them out," Vihiga's striker Rashid Kyambadde said.

Vihiga's front men Kyambadde and NSL top scorer Patrick Okullo have been in lethal form that has seen the county government-sponsored outfit perch comfortably atop the National Super League standings.

QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES

Saturday:

Kariobangi Sharks v Eldoret Youth

Bandari v Sony Sugar

Sunday:

Vihiga v Tusker

Wazito FC v AFC Leopards