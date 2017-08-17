Rwanda: All Set for Kagame's Inauguration

President-elect Paul Kagame will be sworn in on Friday for another seven-year term in office.

The oath is part of the ceremony that officially marks the start of a new term for the President.

The ceremony will take place at Amahoro National Stadium and will be aired live by the public broadcaster RBA with people also following the proceeding online across the globe.

Kagame won the August 4 presidential elections by a landslide, winning over 98 percent of the votes cast.

About 20 Heads of State and Government, as well as several dignitaries and thousands of Rwandans are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

There is a high probability that flow of traffic will be interrupted as has been the case when Rwanda hosts foreign dignitaries.

Police Spokesperson Theos Badege urged patience in case of any interruptions.

In an interview with The New Times, Badege said that traffic flow will not be as usual as priority will be given to guests' motorcades.

"We expect a big number of VIPs coming in starting Thursday and this will definitely lead to the periodic closure of some highways-mainly connecting the airport to City Centre," Badege said.

"This is not the first time Kigali has hosted dignitaries and residents have always been so cooperative."

"We urge road users in Kigali and other parts of the country to be accommodative just as they have been before and use alternative routes once roads have been blocked for a moment," he added.

Badege pointed out that Police will keep the public informed about when and which roads are blocked or cleared at a given time as well as the alternative routes.

The regular traffic updates will be posted on the Police social media platforms, especially Twitter, he said.

"These are our guests and it is within us to give priority to the visitors," Badege added.

The New Times will also give regular updates on the inauguration ceremony proceedings and other updates, including traffic.

According to the Rwandan Constitution, the President-elect takes oath of office within thirty days after the final results of the election have been officially released.

The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice, Sam Rugege.

Once the President has been sworn in, they usually give an inaugural address.