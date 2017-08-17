Rwanda: Government Urges Closer Collaboration With Clergy

The government has called for improved collaboration with religious leaders in bettering the lives of people.

Officiating at the launch of a retreat of religious leaders organised by PEACE Plan, an initiative that seeks to involve believers in the task of serving people in the areas of the greatest global needs, Prof. Anastase Shyaka, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), called for religious leaders' collaboration with the government to improve the social values of citizens and the community in general.

He said, "a good leader, needs to be characterised by human values in whatever they do and we expect them to instill these values among members of community. These are the values that the country needs," he said.

Prof Shyaka expressed gratitude for religious community's contribution to the success of the just concluded presidential elections.

"I appreciate your continued contribution toward building the country. I am sure that you have had a big hand in the success of the presidential elections, through prayers and mobilising Rwandans to go and vote," he told the religious leaders at the retreat.

During the two-day retreat, clerics will discuss ways to improve education and health, as well as harness cooperation with the government, according to Bishop Alexis Birindabagabo, chairman of PEACE Plan-Rwanda.

"We must be good leaders and do our work effectively. That's why we have come together to learn from each other and deliver effective leadership," he said

Clerics asserted their commitment to partake in the country's social protection programmes such as Girinka, VUP Umurenge, Mutuelle de Santé, among others.

They will also discuss possible solutions for conflicts triggered by power transition in religious denominations, among other issues facing religious.

PEACE, an acronym for (Promote reconciliation, Equip servant leaders, Assist the poor, Care for the sick, Educate the next generation) was initiated by American Pastor Rick Warren in 2005. It is active in different countries.