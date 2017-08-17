Uganda: CHAN Perfect Chance for Rookies

Kampala — The 2018 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) due in Kenya provides a priceless opportunity for newbies across the continent to announce their arrivals.

But they will have to first take care of pending duty this weekend to confirm their slots in this domestic players' tournament, with champions Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) currently having bragging rights.

Uganda are one of 15 nations fighting for this slot, with a trip to Kigali, Rwanda this week determining whether the Cranes will make it a fifth straight appearance at the finals or not.

Stakes are hugely in favour of coach Moses Basena's men having cruised to a 3-0 first leg victory over Antoine Hey's Amavubi Stars last Saturday.

Should the Cranes avoid an unlikely 4-0 defeat, they will be on their way to Nairobi for the finals early next year.

Floodgates

That will open floodgates to several debutants at a major continental event. Actually, only six members of the squad fighting to ensure Uganda seal the Chan ticket were in Rwanda for the 2016 event.

Muzamir Mutyaba - two-goal hero against Rwanda last Saturday - Ismail Watenga, Timothy Awany, Isaac Muleme, skipper Bernard Muwanga and Erisa Ssekisambu were part of former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's team that finished in the group stage in the previous edition.

The likes of Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Kezironi Kizito and Frank Kalanda have since left the country for better fortunes while others have simply fallen out of form and favour.

Derrick Nsibambi, Paul Mucureezi and Tom Masiko among others are some of those that are fancied to debut on the continent in Cranes colours should Uganda finish the job on Saturday.

"I'm ready to play my heart out for my nation to win the game against Rwanda," said Mucureezi, 24, scorer of four goals in the 5-1 routing of South Sudan before Rwanda also fell prey.

Coach Basena believes in his players but also knows they cannot take Rwanda, at home, for granted.

"This is just the first half of the two matches," he said, "The second and most decisive match is on Saturday. I therefore expect my players to stay focused because it is work half done."

CHAN SQUADS

Squad in 2018 final straight

I. Watenga (Vipers SC), K. Saidi (Proline), T. Ikara (Kirinya Jinja SS), B. Ochan (KCCA), N. Wadada (Vipers SC), J. Adriko (SC Villa), I. Muleme (KCCA), T. Awany (KCCA FC), T. Rashid (Onduparaka), S. Kabugo (Proline), B. Muwanga (SC Villa), P.Musamali (KCCA), M. Waisswa (Vipers SC), D. Bukenya (Vipers SC), N. Kasozi (Synergy), M. Muzamir (KCCA), P. Mucureezi (KCCA), S. Sserunkuma (SC Villa), T.Masiko (Vipers SC), S. Muhammad (Onduparaka), F. Tumwesigye (Vipers SC), S. Kagimu (URA), E. Ssekisambu (Vipers SC), D. Nsibambi (KCCA)

Chan 2016 finals squad and their clubs then

J. Alitho (Vipers), M. Kigonya (Bright Stars), I.Watenga (Vipers), D. Okot (KCCA), R. Kasagga (URA), J. Nsubuga (Bright Stars), I. Muleme (SC Villa), H. Wasswa 'Dazo' (KCCA), T. Awany (KCCA), J. Ochaya (KCCA), B. Muwanga (Bright Stars), I.Ntege (KCCA), A. Kirya (SC Villa Jogoo), K. Kizito (Vipers), M. Muzamir (KCCA), F. Miya (Vipers), M. Kiiza (SC Villa), R. Ssentongo (URA), G. Sserunkuma (Lweza), F. Kalanda (URA), C. Okhuti (KCCA), F. Olaki (Soana), E. Ssekisambu (Vipers)