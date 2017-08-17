Rwanda: Patoranking to Headline Kigaliup Music Festival

Nigerian reggae-dancehall star Patoranking will be among the international acts to grace the stage at this year's KigaliUp music festival.

This year's edition will take place from August 19-20 at IPRC Kicukiro cricket grounds. The festival stage already promises to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names on the continental music scene already confirmed.

A sizeable number of musicians from West Africa including legendary Ivorian reggae act Alpha Blondy and the dynamic Senegalese musician Ismael Lo, are expected to thrill with a variety of music genres.

Blondy will be joined by fellow Ivorian Manou Gallo, while the DR Congo will be represented by the eleven piece female band, Nkento Bakaji, among others.

Patoranking (real names Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie) was the last international act to be confirmed for the festival, and will be one of the highlights on the festival's opening night on August 19. The singer is known for such popular hits as "My Woman, My Everything, Girlie O, Daniella whine, Money, Hale hale, and No kissing baby featuring Sarkodie.

"Patoranking is one of those artists whose music Rwandans love to listen and dance to. As festival organizers we have been looking for him from the word go, and we're glad that he has finally agreed to perform at KigaliUp. Rwandans can come and see him perform live on the opening night of the festival," explained musician Mighty Popo Murigande, the festival organiser.

The KigaliUp music festival has been running annually in the City of Kigali since 2011, bringing together renowned musical acts from across the globe to share the same stage. The theme for this year is Women in Music.