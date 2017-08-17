Uganda: Cranes Hit By Late Withdrawals Ahead of Departure

Kampala — The Cranes depart this evening for Saturday's final Chan qualifier return leg against Rwanda with limited options following late withdrawals as the team concluded training yesterday at the Startimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Onduparaka pair Muhamad Shaban and Rashid Toha were the notable absentees as interim coaches Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba conducted the closed door session.

Striker Shaban has not trained with the team since they resumed training at the start of the week after suffering a knee injury when he came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 first leg win.

His Onduparaka colleague meanwhile first sat out the Tuesday morning session after being diagnosed with typhoid.

While there remain a number of options upfront with Erisa Sekisambu, Paul Mucureezi and Simon Sserunkuma in reserve, the Cranes appear thin in defense.

The returning Timothy Awany, Paul Musamali and captain Bernard Muwanga are the only options for Moses Basena.

The Rwandans have also not been spared the injury bug too with new APR striker Ernest Sugira sidelined with a leg injury. The forward had been drafted into the team after the suspension of Bernabe Mubumbyi and center-back Aimable Rucogoza after they both received their second yellow cards on Saturday.

First choice goalkeeper and captain Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye however returns and is expected to start the second leg ahead of Marcel Nzarora.

Players who attended the Tuesday session:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Ochan, Saidi Keni, Ismael Watenga

Outfield players: Isaac Muleme, Nicholas Wadada, Bernard Muwanga, Timothy Awanyi, Moses Waiswa, Rashid Toha, Paul Musamali, John Adriko, Martin Kizza, Muzamir Mutyaba, Shafic Kagimu, Paul Mucureezi, Nelson Ssenkatuka, Derrick Nsibambi, Milton Karisa, Tom Masiko, Simon Serunkuma, Deus Bukenya, Erisa Ssekisambu