Uganda: Police Investigate Mbale Fuel Station Fire

Mbale — Police in Mbale District have launched investigations into the fire outbreak that gutted Net Gas Energy fuel station in Busajjabwakuba Trading Centre, Mbale District on Tuesday.

Three trucks were also destroyed in the inferno.

The district police commander, Mr Godwin Ochaki told Daily Monitor on Tuesday: "This is a serious incident that risked so many people's lives. It calls for thorough investigations, which we have started. The police fire brigade managed to evacuate staff and people from the scene, safely."

Mr Ochaki warned that fuel stations should ensure that they have functioning emergency fire response equipment to contain any fire outbreaks in their early stages.

"It's not even clear if the fuel station had functional emergency fire response equipment. This is a caution to fuel stations proprietors to ensure that there is fire response equipment," he said.

Mr Emma Mwabila, the manager of the fuel station, said they did not know how the fire broke out, adding that they have lost property worth millions of Shillings.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Pamela Watuwa, said police and other responsible authorities must ensure that businesses, especially those dealing in flammable goods, are always equipped with functional emergency fire response equipment.

Last month, fire broke out at a fuel station in Manafwa District and reduced to ashes property worth millions of Shillings, including eight commercial houses.