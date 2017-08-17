South Africa: Court Case Challenging ANC KZN Policy Conference Outcome Set to Continue

A court case pushing for the scrapping of the KwaZulu-Natal's ANC's 8th provincial elective conference in November 2015 is expected to continue in Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others brought the court case against the ANC in May 2016.

Respondents in the matter include provincial ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala, his deputy Willies Mchunu, the ANC itself, the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa, and other top ANC figures.

The elective conference in question saw Zikalala beat former premier Senzo Mchunu to become the provincial chairperson.

Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu got 675 votes, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted.

In the wake of the conference, and Mchunu's ousting, disgruntled members, believed to be his supporters, launched appeals demanding that the conference be nullified, as they believed it had been rigged.

On Wednesday, Advocate Greg Harper, for the respondents, questioned the timing of the court case.

He explained that it's not uncommon that if one faction loses then they are disgruntled.

