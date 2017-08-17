Uganda: Mixed Feelings On Amin Death Anniversary

On August 16, 2003, former President of Uganda Idi Amin Dada died in in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he had lived in exile for over 20 years.

Although he is blamed for the death of about 500,000 people during his 8-year regime, a number of Ugandan on social media have praised him for "being a patriot who loved his country."

In response to a post on the Daily Monitor Facebook page, a one Dennis Ssendagire said, " ... and his legacy lives on as one of the most patriotic leaders our country has ever had."

To affirm Ssendagire's statement, Ouma Okumu added "greatest of all our leaders. With him, there wasn't corruption, land grabbing, and pseudo investors. His legacy shall live longer. RIP the great conqueror."

"I don't know much about him, but what I heard from those who were in his regime is that he was a man who had a heart for his country. We lost you papa," said Milly Florence.

"I wish he comes back to earth. The man was not educated, but he did things, which were visible within eight years, than that of 30+ years!!! I do not think there were corruption sagas like we are seeing today," commented Kenneth Twinamatsiko.

Linus Edem said: "It is a crime to publish his remembrance. He wasn't human. He was a cannibal, a beast, a dictator, a rapist. Above all he represented everything evil. May the Gods have no mercy on his soul."

"We are still surviving on Amin's foundation. Be thankful. RIP sir, I miss your outspokenness and patriotism. I am not misled by defamors," said David Wera.

"Apart from the executions, he had developmental ideas and some structures his government constructed are still strong, only that this government failed to renovate them," noted Ben Ekicumurwa.

"Come back and save Uganda," Fundirela Winnie cried out.

"You still live in our hearts, for you played your positive riole. But you left the country you love very soon. From what I watch, hear and read, I can only imagine where Uganda would be," Alex Businge.

"Chased away Indians. I miss him for that. I will follow his footsteps when I become president," Eric Okiror Lo Okiror.

"The only man who loved his country so much that he wanted to bring London to Kampala," Kato Christopher.

"The only black president who loved his country wholeheartedly, though ignorance overshadowed his power and might," Malil Joshua Alma

"Although people say you were a bad leader, your executive laws opened Ugandans eyes, and nonsense like land grabbing which is rampant now was not there. RIP. Thanks Daily Monitor, for this history," Richard Sany.

"He is still the best President of Uganda. RIP Field Marshal Idi Amin. We shall always remember you," Mbazira Emmy.

"Rest in peace Idi Amin, you exhibited a spirit of loving Uganda," Jackson Sunny Ssekadde.

You will still live in our hearts for you played your positive role. But you left the country you love very school. From what I watch, hear and read, I imagine where Uganda would be. RIP Afande," Busingye Alex.

While majority of the readers were full of praises for him, some were bitter with no kind words for the 'dictator.'

"Someone who's responsible for all the shameless human rights abuses, and economic breakdown, dragging our country into a costly war with Tanzania and people are defending such a murderer!" Anthony Katohire.

"One day in future, we shall also remember some people here who take Uganda as theirs, who knew Amin would die," Otim Ronnie Ronald. Read

"He was a cannibal, by now he must have eaten everyone in hell... hahaha," Obinna Felix Uoka.

He murdered my people... May he burn forever and ever wherever he is," Jeff Martial.

Amin toppled former president Mr Apollo Milton Obote in a coup on January 25 1971.

He ruled until April 11, 1979 when he was overthrown by a combined force of Ugandan exiles and the Tanzanian army.