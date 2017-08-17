Shock has gripped residents of Masaka Town after a Senior Four student died in a septic tank.

Police identified the deceased as Allan Nkurunziza ,a Senior Four student of Kijjabwemi Secondary School in Masaka town .

The student died at his father's work place where he had gone to get money to buy medicine.

According to the deceased's father, Mr Michael Paskaali ,who is a builder, his son had gone to the construction site at Katwe, a Masaka town suburb to get money for upkeep before going back home.

"I left him at the site resting, but I was shocked to receive information that he had slipped into the septic tank and died instantly," he said

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying police with the help of residents retrieve the body from the pit.