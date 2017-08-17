Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe kissing his wife Grace (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe has "lost his voice" with which he used to insult Ndebele and Kalanga people who sought refuge in South Africa because of "crimes" committed by his family in that country recently, Zapu has said.

According to Zapu, Mugabe has lost control over his family and country due to old age. Zapu said this after Mugabe's wife, Grace, was accused of bashing a South African model who she found in her sons' house in that country over the weekend.

"Today Mugabe has lost his voice which he used to insult Ndebele people at every opportunity for seeking work in South Africa now that all his sons are residing in the same country and leading lavish lifestyles despite them not working at all in that country," said Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa.

"We hear not of his sarcastic remarks of amaKalanga committing petty crimes in South Africa now that his disgraceful wife has committed the silliest of crimes and is a fugitive of law in the same country. May the president of Zimbabwe find his voice once again? ZAPU is all ears," quizzed Maphosa.

Zapu called on South African authorities to ensure Grace's victim Gabriella Engels gets full justice.

Grace this week shocked the world after she was accused of bashing Engels who is suspected to be dating her youngest son, Chatunga Bellarmine.

Engels opened an assault case against the wife of one of Africa's political strongmen, accusing Grace of assaulting her with an extension cord which left her badly bruised.

The Mugabes are also struggling to control the behaviour of their two sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga, who are currently living it up in South Africa where they are currently based.

Their stay in the neighbouring country has been mired in controversy after they were chucked out of an upmarket hotel in Sandton in July following a brawl.

They have previously stayed in Dubai where they left under unclear circumstances.

Mugabe's silence was viewed by the opposition party as a telling sign that he has failed to deal with his family problems which have since spilled into the public fora.

"Our lives as Zimbabweans are not safe under Robert Mugabe, who fails to control one wayward wife, a father who has dismally failed to control two unruly sons, a man who hides his failure behind violence, a man who finds no fault in his wife attacking a helpless child and evades justice," said Maphosa.

In 2015, Mugabe stunned the world when he told a press conference that Kalanga people from Matebeleland were responsible for petty crime in South Africa.