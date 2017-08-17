Africa: Ahly Ease to Double With Late Winner

A last gasp winner by Ahmed Fathi ensured Al Ahly cruised past Al Masry 2-1 in the Egyptian Cup final on Tuesday (15 August 2017) in Alexandria, their first triumph in a decade.

Fathi scored in the dying embers of extra time to complete a dramatic comeback as the Red Devils ended a ten-year drought in the annual knockout competition and take their overall tally to 36.

With no goal in regulation time, Masry handled by Ahly and Egypt icon, Hossam Hassan, shot into the lead after 102 minutes courtesy Abdallah Bika, to put the league champions' double hopes in jeopardy.

Ahly had to wait till the 116th minute for substitute Amr Gamal, expected to seal a move to South African champions, Bidvest Wits, in the coming days, to draw level heading home from Ali Maaloul's free-kick.

With penalties beckoning, Gamal turned provider by squaring Fathi, who shot past Masry goalkeeper to seal victory and robbing the Port Said-based club of their second Egyptian Cup title since 1998.

The win is expected to serve a huge boost for Ahly who face Tunisian giants, Esperance, at the quarter-finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 in September.