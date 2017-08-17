Namibia: 'Blue Machine' Live On NBC

Namibiana will on Sunday be able to watch Julius 'The Blue Machine' Indongo's historic fight against American Terrence Crawford live on NBC TV, the national broadcaster announced on Wednesday.

While Saturday is the official fight date, the main bout, which will be screened on NBC 1, only starts in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The live transmission, from 02h00, is made possible through NBC's channel distribution agreement with Kwesé Free TV Limited, which has allowed the nation to watch a host of live international sporting events on its DTT platform.

"As promised with the launch of Kwesé Free Sports on NBC6, the live free-to-air coverage of some of the best in global sports is now available to the Namibian public at large," said NBC Sport executive producer Sackie Shikufa in a statement.

The winning prize for arguably the most anticipated boxing match this year is the unprecedented opportunity to hold all four major junior welterweight world titles, plus The Ring magazine's prestigious strap.

Indongo is the unified International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight world champion, with Crawford the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title holder.

The NBC announcement offers relief to the country's sport lovers who feared missing out on Africa's biggest boxing event to date, following SuperSport's decision to snub the fight.

The South African-based leading sports channel's refusal to broadcast the mega bout drew the ire of MTC Sunshine promoter/trainer Nestor Tobias, who accused SuperSport of prejudice towards Namibian sporting events.

"Our mandate to educate, inform and entertain remains our number one priority. Hence, the NBC team worked hard to attain the rights to this boxing match," Shikufa said.

"The NBC holds the bragging rights in being the only Namibian television station to broadcast the match, and clinched a sub-licence agreement which will allow the broadcaster to simulcast the boxing match on NBC1," he added.