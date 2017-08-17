Tanzania: Youths Arrested While Going to Tanzania

At least thirty-six young people were arrested on Wednesday 16 August in Ruhororo Commune of Ngozi northern province. They are currently detained at a police station in Ngozi Province.

"Some of them were from Ruhororo site of displaced people and its surroundings in Ngozi province. They were going to Tanzania to apply for jobs", says a resident from Ruhororo site. "We live in dire conditions in our country. We could not stay here without doing anything", he says.

Pierre Nkurikiye, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security says that among the 36 young people arrested, 24 were from Ruhororo site. "They were in three vehicles of "Probox" type and wanted to cross over Ruvubu River towards Mutaho commune in Gitega central province in order to reach Tanzania. Investigations are ongoing to know the motives of their travel", he says.

On 14 August, the police in collaboration with the administration arrested 21 young people aged between 12 and 14 on Musumba hill in Kinyinya Commune of Ruyigi eastern province. The police spokesperson says they told the administration they were going to Tanzania to look for jobs. Nkurikiye says the police have some information that there is a person involved in this kind of human trafficking but whose identity is not yet known. "He would be earning BIF 30,000 per person when he succeeds to traffic them", says Nkurikiye.

The police also arrested four people from Musumba hill in Kinyinya Commune of Ruyigi province on 15 August. They were accused of being involved in human trafficking. The police spokesperson says they have been taken to Kinyinya communal police station for investigation.