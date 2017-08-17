16 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle President Blames Federal Government for His Ouster

President Ali Abdullahi Osoble has blamed the Federal government in Mogadishu for his ouster. Speaking in Jowhar on Tuesday shortly after his return from Mogadishu, Mr. Osoble accused the federal government of being directly involved in the political crisis in his regional state. He said he believes the federal government was responsible for the political crisis in his regional administration.

He said the government has orchestrated the problem saying that it was not happy with his decision to side with Saudi Arabia coalition against Qatar. The Federal Government has not yet commented on the political tension among Hirshabelle leadership, apart from some federal MPs hailing from the region who backed the sacking of the president.

